IGF 2020 -ehdokkaat julkaistiin – vihainen hanhi ja mutanttien saippuaooppera taistelevat pääpalkinnosta

Vuosittaiset Independent Game Festival -palkinnot jaetaan 18. maaliskuuta Game Developers Conference -tapahtumassa. Tänä vuonna eniten ehdokkuuksia, yhteensä neljä, haali Apple Arcadenkin valikoimassa oleva seikkailupeli Mutazione.
Muita useamman ehdokkuuden saaneita pelejä ovat A Short Hike, Elsinore, Slay The Spire, A Short Hike, Knights and Bikes, Eliza ja Untitled Goose Game.
Alla kaikki ehdokkaat, jotka valittiin yli 550 indiepelin joukosta.
Seumas McNally Grand Prize
- Eliza (Zachtronics)
- A Short Hike (Adam Robinson-Yu)
- Untitled Goose Game (House House)
- Mutazione (Die Gute Fabrik)
- Slay the Spire (Mega Crit Games)
- Anodyne 2: Return to Dust (Sean Han Tani & Marina Kittaka)
Excellence in Visual Art
- Mutazione (Die Gute Fabrik)
- Knights and Bikes (Foam Sword)
- Void Bastards (Blue Manchu)
- Creature in the Well (Flight School Studio)
- Eastward (Pixpil)
- Stone Story RPG (Martian Rex / standardcombo)
Excellence in Audio
- Observation (No Code)
- Vectronom (Ludopium)
- Astrologaster (Nyamyam)
- Knights and Bikes (Foam Sword)
- Mutazione (Die Gute Fabrik)
- Untitled Goose Game (House House)
Excellence in Design
- Katana ZERO (Askiisoft)
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill (Megagon Industries)
- Slay the Spire (Mega Crit Games)
- A Short Hike (Adam Robinson-Yu)
- Elsinore (Golden Glitch)
- Patrick's Parabox (Patrick Traynor)
Excellence in Narrative
- Mutazione (Die Gute Fabrik)
- Heaven's Vault (inkle)
- Elsinore (Golden Glitch)
- Wide Ocean, Big Jacket (Turnfollow)
- Eliza (Zachtronics)
- LIONKILLER (Sisi Jiang)
Nuovo Award
- Tales From Off-Peak City Vol. 1 (Cosmo D)
- Infini (Barnaque)
- The Space Between (Christoph Frey)
- Life Tastes Like Cardboard (Demensa)
- Promesa (Julián Palacios)
- Song of Bloom (Philipp Stollenmayer)
- The Longing (Studio Seufz)
- PAGAN: Autogeny (Oleander Garden)
Best Student Game
- Orbital Bullet (SmokeStab)
- A Juggler's Tale (kaleidoscube)
- Forgotten (Mutiny Games)
- Neon Beats (OKYO Games)
- BORE DOME (Goblin rage)
- Nothing In Sight (Nothing In Sight Team)
Gaalassa palkitaan myös alt.ctrl.GDC -palkinto kiehtovalle ja erinomaiselle pelille, joka hyödyntää joko erikoisia tai vaihtoehtoisia fyysisiä kontrolleja. Palkinto on 2000 Yhdysvaltain dollaria. Ehdokkaat on esitelty linkin takana.