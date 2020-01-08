IGF 2020 -ehdokkaat julkaistiin – vihainen hanhi ja mutanttien saippuaooppera taistelevat pääpalkinnosta

Lähettänyt Ke 08.01.2020 - 09:22 käyttäjä Petri Leskinen

Vuosittaiset Independent Game Festival -palkinnot jaetaan 18. maaliskuuta Game Developers Conference -tapahtumassa. Tänä vuonna eniten ehdokkuuksia, yhteensä neljä, haali Apple Arcadenkin valikoimassa oleva seikkailupeli Mutazione.

Muita useamman ehdokkuuden saaneita pelejä ovat A Short Hike, Elsinore, Slay The Spire, A Short Hike, Knights and Bikes, Eliza ja Untitled Goose Game.

Alla kaikki ehdokkaat, jotka valittiin yli 550 indiepelin joukosta.

Seumas McNally Grand Prize

  • Eliza (Zachtronics)
  • A Short Hike (Adam Robinson-Yu)
  • Untitled Goose Game (House House)
  • Mutazione (Die Gute Fabrik)
  • Slay the Spire (Mega Crit Games)
  • Anodyne 2: Return to Dust (Sean Han Tani & Marina Kittaka)

Excellence in Visual Art

  • Mutazione (Die Gute Fabrik)
  • Knights and Bikes (Foam Sword)
  • Void Bastards (Blue Manchu)
  • Creature in the Well (Flight School Studio)
  • Eastward (Pixpil)
  • Stone Story RPG (Martian Rex / standardcombo)

Excellence in Audio

  • Observation (No Code)
  • Vectronom (Ludopium)
  • Astrologaster (Nyamyam)
  • Knights and Bikes (Foam Sword)
  • Mutazione (Die Gute Fabrik)
  • Untitled Goose Game (House House)

Excellence in Design

  • Katana ZERO (Askiisoft)
  • Lonely Mountains: Downhill (Megagon Industries)
  • Slay the Spire (Mega Crit Games)
  • A Short Hike (Adam Robinson-Yu)
  • Elsinore (Golden Glitch)
  • Patrick's Parabox (Patrick Traynor)

Excellence in Narrative

  • Mutazione (Die Gute Fabrik)
  • Heaven's Vault (inkle)
  • Elsinore (Golden Glitch)
  • Wide Ocean, Big Jacket (Turnfollow)
  • Eliza (Zachtronics)
  • LIONKILLER (Sisi Jiang)

Nuovo Award

  • Tales From Off-Peak City Vol. 1 (Cosmo D)
  • Infini (Barnaque)
  • The Space Between (Christoph Frey)
  • Life Tastes Like Cardboard (Demensa)
  • Promesa (Julián Palacios)
  • Song of Bloom (Philipp Stollenmayer)
  • The Longing (Studio Seufz)
  • PAGAN: Autogeny (Oleander Garden)

Best Student Game

  • Orbital Bullet (SmokeStab)
  • A Juggler's Tale (kaleidoscube)
  • Forgotten (Mutiny Games)
  • Neon Beats (OKYO Games)
  • BORE DOME (Goblin rage)
  • Nothing In Sight (Nothing In Sight Team)

Gaalassa palkitaan myös alt.ctrl.GDC -palkinto kiehtovalle ja erinomaiselle pelille, joka hyödyntää joko erikoisia tai vaihtoehtoisia fyysisiä kontrolleja. Palkinto on 2000 Yhdysvaltain dollaria. Ehdokkaat on esitelty linkin takana.

Lähde: 
PC Gamer

