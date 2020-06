Ikoninen Marvel-taiteilija Joe Sinnott on kuollut

It is with great sorrow that I must announce the passing of my grandfather, legendary @Marvel Comics artist, Joe Sinnott. He passed away this morning, June 25th, at 8:40am at the age of 93. He enjoyed life and was drawing up until the end. RIP, Poppy.#joesinnott pic.twitter.com/9c7XGz0d3O

— Dorian J. Sinnott (@DorianSinnott) June 25, 2020