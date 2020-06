Microsoft julkisti kaiken, mitä sinun tulee tietää Xbox Series X:stä – tähän mennessä

🎮 The most powerful console ever

🎮 Re-engineered from the inside out

🎮 Designed for speed and performance

🎮 Amazing graphical fidelity

Here's everything you need to know about Xbox Series X... so far: https://t.co/37555ReJwo | #PowerYourDreams pic.twitter.com/2AMG8kB2Na

— Xbox (@Xbox) June 10, 2020