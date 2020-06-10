Capcomin kesäalesta pelejä edullisesti – Resident Evil, Monster Hunter World, Devil May Cry ja muut alennettuun hintaan

Capcom Summer Sale brings together great games at great prices, now through June 15.

Save big on @RE_Games, @monsterhunter, @DevilMayCry, and more!

🛒 https://t.co/5u15ZIE6D4 pic.twitter.com/hDsBSFg5Tv

— Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) June 10, 2020