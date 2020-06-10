Capcom Summer Sale

Capcomin kesäalesta pelejä edullisesti – Resident Evil, Monster Hunter World, Devil May Cry ja muut alennettuun hintaan

Lähettänyt Ke 10.06.2020 - 22:59 käyttäjä Tarja Porkka-Kontturi

Capcom pyöräytti käyntiin kesäisen alennusmyynnin.

Kotona lomailevat pelurit voivat nyt napata edullisesti talteen useita Capcomin suosittuja nimikkeitä. Pelitalon Summer Sale kestää maanantaihin 15. kesäkuuta saakka.

Alla alennukset alustoittain esiteltyinä:

PlayStation 4 – DAYS OF PLAY

Xbox One – DEALS UNLOCKED

  • Devil May Cry 550% off
  • Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen50% off
  • Monster Hunter: World50% off
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne25% off
  • Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy 50% off
  • Resident Evil 0 75% off
  • Resident Evil HD 75% off
  • Resident Evil 4 60% off
  • Resident Evil 5 60% off
  • Resident Evil 6 60% off
  • Resident Evil Revelations 60% off
  • Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe 60% off
  • Resident Evil 7 biohazard50% off
  • Resident Evil 2 50% off
  • Resident Evil 333% off

Nintendo Switch – ACE ATTORNEY FRANCHISE SALE

  • Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy – 50% off

Nintendo Switch – JUNE 2020 SALE

Nintendo Switch – RESIDENT EVIL FRANCHISE SALE

  • Resident Evil 0 57% off
  • Resident Evil HD 57% off
  • Resident Evil 4 50% off
  • Resident Evil 5 50% off
  • Resident Evil 6 50% off
Steam – RESIDENT EVIL FRANCHISE SALE
  • Resident Evil 0 75% off
  • Resident Evil HD 75% off
  • Resident Evil 4 75% off
  • Resident Evil 5 75% off
  • Resident Evil 6 75% off
  • Resident Evil Revelations 77% off
  • Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe 50% off
  • Resident Evil 7 biohazard67% off
  • Resident Evil 2 50% off
  • Resident Evil 334% off

Pelit: 
Resident Evil
Devil May Cry 5
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
Resident Evil 2
Resident Evil 2 Remake
Resident Evil 3 Raccoon City
Resident Evil 4
Resident Evil 5
Resident Evil 6
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
Okami HD
Mega Man 11
Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
Alustat: 
PS4
Xbox One
PC / Windows
Nintendo Switch
Studiot: 
Capcom
Julkaisijat: 
Capcom
Lähde: 
Capcom

