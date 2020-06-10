Capcomin kesäalesta pelejä edullisesti – Resident Evil, Monster Hunter World, Devil May Cry ja muut alennettuun hintaan

Capcom pyöräytti käyntiin kesäisen alennusmyynnin.
Kotona lomailevat pelurit voivat nyt napata edullisesti talteen useita Capcomin suosittuja nimikkeitä. Pelitalon Summer Sale kestää maanantaihin 15. kesäkuuta saakka.
Alla alennukset alustoittain esiteltyinä:
PlayStation 4 – DAYS OF PLAY
- Devil May Cry 5 – 50% off
- Monster Hunter: World – 50% off
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – 25% off
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard – 50% off
- Resident Evil 2 – 50% off
- Resident Evil 3 – 33% off
Xbox One – DEALS UNLOCKED
- Devil May Cry 5 – 50% off
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen – 50% off
- Monster Hunter: World – 50% off
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – 25% off
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy – 50% off
- Resident Evil 0 – 75% off
- Resident Evil HD – 75% off
- Resident Evil 4 – 60% off
- Resident Evil 5 – 60% off
- Resident Evil 6 – 60% off
- Resident Evil Revelations – 60% off
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe – 60% off
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard – 50% off
- Resident Evil 2 – 50% off
- Resident Evil 3 – 33% off
Nintendo Switch – ACE ATTORNEY FRANCHISE SALE
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy – 50% off
Nintendo Switch – JUNE 2020 SALE
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen – 50% off
- Mega Man 11 – 50% off
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection – 25% off
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate – 60% off
- Okami HD – 50% off
- Shinsekai: Into the Depths – 25% off
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection – 63% off
Nintendo Switch – RESIDENT EVIL FRANCHISE SALE
- Resident Evil 0 – 57% off
- Resident Evil HD – 57% off
- Resident Evil 4 – 50% off
- Resident Evil 5 – 50% off
- Resident Evil 6 – 50% off
Steam – RESIDENT EVIL FRANCHISE SALE
- Resident Evil 0 – 75% off
- Resident Evil HD – 75% off
- Resident Evil 4 – 75% off
- Resident Evil 5 – 75% off
- Resident Evil 6 – 75% off
- Resident Evil Revelations – 77% off
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe – 50% off
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard – 67% off
- Resident Evil 2 – 50% off
- Resident Evil 3 – 34% off