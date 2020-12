Cyberpunk 2077 just hit 1+ million concurrent players launch day on Steam

It has over 1 million viewers live on Twitch

I am speechless. These are unbelievable numbers. CD Projekt Red are about to have one of the biggest launches in the history of the video game industry. Wow pic.twitter.com/LBxfF2a4jY

— Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) December 10, 2020