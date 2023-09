Normaalin ohjaimen käyttäminen on niin nähty – salaattilinko taipuu peliohjaimeksi pienellä tekemisellä

Here's the next installment of PuzzleBobble All the Things! My wife was going to yeet this salad spinner but before it found its way to the thrift/op shop I thought I'd see how well it works as a Bust-A-Move/Puzzle Bobble controller...#gaming #retrogames #PuzzleBobble pic.twitter.com/yy0CrBfdV8

— Dr Tom Tilley (@DrTomTilley) September 14, 2023