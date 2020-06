Project Athia on suunniteltu erityisesti PS5:lle – Square Enixin tulevassa seikkailussa on naispääosa ja hirviöitä

Watch a breathtaking first look at PROJECT ATHIA (working title), a thrilling story-led, action-packed adventure from our new studio, Luminous Productions.

Learn more about #ProjectAthia, coming to @PlayStation 5 & PC: https://t.co/bPJnv2xwiv#ps5 pic.twitter.com/E5RR0txKJp

— Square Enix (@SquareEnix) June 11, 2020