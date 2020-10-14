Halloween-alennusmyynnit käyntiin PlayStation Storessa – zombien ja muiden hirmujen pelit jopa 70 prosenttia halvemmalla

Halloween on homman nimi tämän viikon PlayStation Storen alennusmyynneissä.
PlayStation 4 -pelejä kaupitellaan alennuskampanjan merkeissä alennushinnoin, mainoskuvituksen mukaan jopa 70 prosenttia pienemmällä hintalapulla.
Kampanjaan kuuluu yli sata myyntiartikkelia, joista ohessa muutamat poiminnat.
- Alien: Isolation - The Collection (10,99 €)
- Days Gone (20,29 €) Digital Deluxe Edition (29,58 €)
- Death Stranding (30,07 €) Digital Deluxe Edition (39,97 €)
- Doom Eternal (34,97 €) Deluxe Edition (59,97 €)
- Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition (7,48 €)
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition (20,98 €)
- Fallout 76 (15,98 €) Wastelanders Deluxe Edition (34,97 €)
- Flipping Death (4,98 €)
- For Honor (9,88 €) Marching Fire Edition (19,98 €) Complete Edition (29,98 €)
- Little Nightmares (4,98 €)
- Nioh (9,97 €)
- MediEvil (14,97 €) Digital Deluxe Edition (19,97 €)
- Moonlighter: Complete Edition (14,37 €)
- Raccoon City Edition (Resident Evil 2 ja Resident Evil 3 ) (39,97 €)
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition (19,98 €)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts (7,17 €)
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition (4,49 €)
- The Evil Within 2 (19,97 €)
- The Order: 1886 (9,98 €)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition (14,98 €)
- Thief (1,99 €)
Tarkemmat hinnat sekä tarjonnan voi vilaista PlayStation Storesta tahi psprices.com-sivustolta.
Tarjouskampanja on voimassa aina 3.11. asti. Lisäksi tänään käynnistyivät Pelit alle 20€ -alennusmyynnit.