Halloween-alennusmyynnit PlayStation Store

Halloween-alennusmyynnit käyntiin PlayStation Storessa – zombien ja muiden hirmujen pelit jopa 70 prosenttia halvemmalla

Lähettänyt Ke 14.10.2020 - 20:01 käyttäjä Petri Kataja

Halloween on homman nimi tämän viikon PlayStation Storen alennusmyynneissä.

PlayStation 4 -pelejä kaupitellaan alennuskampanjan merkeissä alennushinnoin, mainoskuvituksen mukaan jopa 70 prosenttia pienemmällä hintalapulla.

Kampanjaan kuuluu yli sata myyntiartikkelia, joista ohessa muutamat poiminnat.

Tarkemmat hinnat sekä tarjonnan voi vilaista PlayStation Storesta tahi psprices.com-sivustolta.

Tarjouskampanja on voimassa aina 3.11. asti. Lisäksi tänään käynnistyivät Pelit alle 20€ -alennusmyynnit.

Kirjaudu kommentoidaksesi

Alustat: 
PS4
Lähde: 
PlayStation Store

Lisää sisältöä

KonsoliFIN – Pelaamisen keskipiste

Lista sivulta löytyvistä peleistä

Tietoa sivustosta

Toimitus