Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection päivittyi isosti – SNES-klassikkomätke Turtles in Time sai verkkopelin

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection on päivittynyt isosti, kertoo Konami.

Kenties näkyvin päivityksen muassaan tuoma ominaisuus on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Timen verkkopeli, jota on kaivattu julkaisusta saakka. Vastaavien moninpelikahinoiden lupailtiin saapuvat vielä myöhemmin Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Projectiin.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection nappasi Petri Katajan arvostelusta täydet viisi tähteä.

Päivityksen hengästyttävän pitkä sisältölistaus alla:

New Additions

Home Menu icon changed to the box art. (Switch)

PlayStation 4 arcade controller is now supported. PlayStation 4 joystick support has now been implemented (PlayStation 5).

Xbox arcade stick is now supported. Xbox joystick support has now been implemented (Xbox One / Xbox Series).

When creating an online lobby, the player can now set the lobby size for the two arcade games. Host can limit it to two, three, or four players.

When creating an online lobby, the player can now set the frame delay to “Automatic.” When this is set, the input lag adjusts according to the number of players.

A new enhancement added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (SNES / Super Famicom). Ultimate-Attacks can now be enabled in Story Mode ON/OFF.

A new enhancement added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Super Famicom). “Group Mode” can now be enabled ON / OFF. (Only available in the Japanese version.)

A new enhancement added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade) (United States / Japan). Number of lives per coin can be adjusted from one to five.

A new enhancement added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade) (United States). Number of lives per coin can be adjusted from 1-8.

A new enhancement added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade) (United States / Japan). Difficulty can be adjusted.

A new enhancement added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade) (United States). Difficulty can be adjusted.

A new enhancement added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade) (United States). Game Loop can now be turned ON / OFF. While ON, the game will restart from the beginning after the credits.

New button action added to “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade) (United States / Japan),” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade) (United States).” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (SNES / Super Famicom),” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Hyperstone Heist (Genesis / Mega Drive).” Players can now assign a button to “Special.” This button presses “Attack” and “Jump” together to make it easier to do special attacks.

A new color enhancement added to all Game Boy games. Added Game Boy Color Mode ON / OFF. A new “Color Palette” option added to the Pause Menu for all Game Boy games. In addition to other filters, players can choose between four color palettes: Black and White Game Boy Green Game Boy Pocket Green Game Boy Light Blue

Audio for various games and the Main Menu adjusted.

Additional pages for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (NES) and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Genesis) added to the Strategy Guide.

Additional page for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Genesis) and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Hyperstone Heist (Genesis) added to the Strategy Guide.

Visual settings are saved per game.

Issues Fixed