Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection päivittyi isosti – SNES-klassikkomätke Turtles in Time sai verkkopelin

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection on päivittynyt isosti, kertoo Konami.
Kenties näkyvin päivityksen muassaan tuoma ominaisuus on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Timen verkkopeli, jota on kaivattu julkaisusta saakka. Vastaavien moninpelikahinoiden lupailtiin saapuvat vielä myöhemmin Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Projectiin.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection nappasi Petri Katajan arvostelusta täydet viisi tähteä.
Päivityksen hengästyttävän pitkä sisältölistaus alla:
New Additions
- Home Menu icon changed to the box art. (Switch)
- PlayStation 4 arcade controller is now supported. PlayStation 4 joystick support has now been implemented (PlayStation 5).
- Xbox arcade stick is now supported. Xbox joystick support has now been implemented (Xbox One / Xbox Series).
- When creating an online lobby, the player can now set the lobby size for the two arcade games. Host can limit it to two, three, or four players.
- When creating an online lobby, the player can now set the frame delay to “Automatic.” When this is set, the input lag adjusts according to the number of players.
- A new enhancement added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (SNES / Super Famicom). Ultimate-Attacks can now be enabled in Story Mode ON/OFF.
- A new enhancement added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Super Famicom). “Group Mode” can now be enabled ON / OFF. (Only available in the Japanese version.)
- A new enhancement added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade) (United States / Japan). Number of lives per coin can be adjusted from one to five.
- A new enhancement added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade) (United States). Number of lives per coin can be adjusted from 1-8.
- A new enhancement added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade) (United States / Japan). Difficulty can be adjusted.
- A new enhancement added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade) (United States). Difficulty can be adjusted.
- A new enhancement added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade) (United States). Game Loop can now be turned ON / OFF. While ON, the game will restart from the beginning after the credits.
- New button action added to “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade) (United States / Japan),” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade) (United States).” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (SNES / Super Famicom),” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Hyperstone Heist (Genesis / Mega Drive).” Players can now assign a button to “Special.” This button presses “Attack” and “Jump” together to make it easier to do special attacks.
- A new color enhancement added to all Game Boy games. Added Game Boy Color Mode ON / OFF. A new “Color Palette” option added to the Pause Menu for all Game Boy games. In addition to other filters, players can choose between four color palettes:
- Black and White
- Game Boy Green
- Game Boy Pocket Green
- Game Boy Light Blue
- Audio for various games and the Main Menu adjusted.
- Additional pages for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (NES) and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Genesis) added to the Strategy Guide.
- Additional page for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Genesis) and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Hyperstone Heist (Genesis) added to the Strategy Guide.
- Visual settings are saved per game.
Issues Fixed
- German translation for “Punch Repeatedly” for Strategy Guide page 11 has been fixed.
- In the music player, the cassette tape icon for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade) show now shows the correct icon.
- On page 5 of the Strategy Guide (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (SNES)), Turtle Tip 3 screenshot has been replaced.
- In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (SNES), Stage Select enhancements now works even after settings are changed in Options.
- In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Hyperstone Heist, Stage Select enhancements now works when selecting two players.
- Easy Menu Navigation enhancement for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Manhattan Project (NES) / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Manhattan Project (Famicom) now work.
- Extra Credits enhancements to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (SNES) now work.
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (SNES) manual in the museum now includes missing page 18 to 19.