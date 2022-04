Grand Theft Auto VI:ssa naispäähahmo, yli 400 tuntia pelattavaa ja järkyn iso maailma, mikäli kaikkia tähänastisia huhuja on uskominen

Another #GTATrilogy mystery hunt. The Lil' Probe'Inn has an unidentified house amongst the UFO photo display... GTAVI? (jk) (or am I, where is this from?)

Credit to ArthurZussman, mussefar03 and mrcharhead for these images.

Discussion source: https://t.co/F4uXihZS9v pic.twitter.com/1iHP1jiQML

— Kirsty Cloud (@kirstycloud) November 16, 2021