2020 BAFTA Game Awards -ehdokkaat julkistettiin – Control jälleen mukana kärkikahinoissa

Lähettänyt Ti 03.03.2020 - 22:41 käyttäjä Jaakko Herranen

Tämän vuoden BAFTA-palkintojen (British Academy Games Awards) ehdokaslista on julkistettu tänään – ja onhan se taas kotimaisittain komeaa katseltavaa.

Remedyn Control jatkaa menestyksen tiellä, kahmien itselleen peräti 11 ehdokkuutta. Suomalaisittain on erityisen mukava huomata, että Martti Suosalon mainiosti tulkitsema Ahti-talonmies on kelpuutettu ehdolle parhaan sivuosan roolista. Samaisen määrän onnistui nappaamaan Kojima Productionsin Death Stranding.

Jokseenkin kaukana perässä seuraavat Disco Elysium seitsemällä sekä Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Life is Strange 2 ja Outer Wilds viidellä ehdokkuudella. Huomattavaa on myöskin kotimaisen Baba Is You -indiepelin kaksi ehdokkuutta.

Täydellinen ehdokaslista näyttää seuraavanlaiselta:

Best Game

  • Control
  • Disco Elysium
  • Luigi's Mansion 3
  • Outer Wilds
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Untitled Goose Game

Performer in a Leading Role

  • Laura Bailey - Gears 5
  • Courtney Hope - Control
  • Logan Marshall-Green - Telling Lies
  • Gonzalo Martin - Life Is Strange 2
  • Barry Sloane - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Norman Reedus - Death Stranding

Performer in a Supporting Role

  • Jolene Andersen - Life Is Strange 2
  • Sarah Bartholomew - Life Is Strange 2
  • Troy Baker - Death Stranding
  • Lea Seydoux - Death Stranding
  • Martti Suosalo - Control
  • Ayisha Issa - The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

British Game

  • Dirt Rally 2.0
  • Heaven's Vault
  • Knights and Bikes
  • Observation
  • Planet Zoo
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms

Original Property

  • Baba Is You
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Disco Elysium
  • Outer Wilds
  • Untitled Goose Game

Multiplayer

  • Apex Legends
  • Borderlands 3
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Luigi's Mansion 3
  • Tick Tock: A Tale for Two
  • Tom Clancy's The Division 2

Game Beyond Entertainment

  • Civilization VI: Gathering Storm
  • Death Stranding
  • Kind Words [lo fi chill beats to write to]
  • Life Is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)
  • Neo Cab
  • Ring Fit Adventure

Family

  • Concrete Genie
  • Knights and Bikes
  • Luigi's Mansion 3
  • Untitled Goose Game
  • Vacation Simulator
  • Wattam

Evolving Game

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers
  • Fortnite
  • No Man's Sky: Beyond
  • Path of Exile

Debut Game

  • Ape Out
  • Death Stranding
  • Disco Elysium
  • Katana Zero
  • Knights and Bikes
  • Manifold Garden

Game Design

  • Baba Is You
  • Control
  • Disco Elysium
  • Outer Wilds
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Wattam

Technical Achievement

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Metro Exodus
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Narrative

  • Control
  • Disco Elysium
  • Life Is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)
  • Outer Wilds
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • The Outer Worlds

Music

  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Disco Elysium
  • Outer Wilds
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
  • Wattam

Audio Achievement

  • Ape Out
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • Untitled Goose Game

Artistic Achievement

  • Concrete Genie
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Disco Elysium
  • Knights and Bikes
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts

Animation

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Luigi's Mansion 3
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

EE Mobile Game of the Year (osallistu äänestykseen täällä)

  • Assemble With Care
  • Call of Duty: Mobile
  • Dead Man's Phone
  • Pokémon Go
  • Tangle Tower
  • What The Golf?

Pelit: 
Control
Death Stranding
Baba is you
Studiot: 
Remedy Entertainment
Kojima Productions
Lähde: 
Eurogamer

