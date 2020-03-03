2020 BAFTA Game Awards -ehdokkaat julkistettiin – Control jälleen mukana kärkikahinoissa

Tämän vuoden BAFTA-palkintojen (British Academy Games Awards) ehdokaslista on julkistettu tänään – ja onhan se taas kotimaisittain komeaa katseltavaa.
Remedyn Control jatkaa menestyksen tiellä, kahmien itselleen peräti 11 ehdokkuutta. Suomalaisittain on erityisen mukava huomata, että Martti Suosalon mainiosti tulkitsema Ahti-talonmies on kelpuutettu ehdolle parhaan sivuosan roolista. Samaisen määrän onnistui nappaamaan Kojima Productionsin Death Stranding.
Jokseenkin kaukana perässä seuraavat Disco Elysium seitsemällä sekä Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Life is Strange 2 ja Outer Wilds viidellä ehdokkuudella. Huomattavaa on myöskin kotimaisen Baba Is You -indiepelin kaksi ehdokkuutta.
Täydellinen ehdokaslista näyttää seuraavanlaiselta:
Best Game
- Control
- Disco Elysium
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Outer Wilds
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Untitled Goose Game
Performer in a Leading Role
- Laura Bailey - Gears 5
- Courtney Hope - Control
- Logan Marshall-Green - Telling Lies
- Gonzalo Martin - Life Is Strange 2
- Barry Sloane - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Norman Reedus - Death Stranding
Performer in a Supporting Role
- Jolene Andersen - Life Is Strange 2
- Sarah Bartholomew - Life Is Strange 2
- Troy Baker - Death Stranding
- Lea Seydoux - Death Stranding
- Martti Suosalo - Control
- Ayisha Issa - The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
British Game
- Dirt Rally 2.0
- Heaven's Vault
- Knights and Bikes
- Observation
- Planet Zoo
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
Original Property
- Baba Is You
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
Multiplayer
- Apex Legends
- Borderlands 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Tick Tock: A Tale for Two
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2
Game Beyond Entertainment
- Civilization VI: Gathering Storm
- Death Stranding
- Kind Words [lo fi chill beats to write to]
- Life Is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)
- Neo Cab
- Ring Fit Adventure
Family
- Concrete Genie
- Knights and Bikes
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Untitled Goose Game
- Vacation Simulator
- Wattam
Evolving Game
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky: Beyond
- Path of Exile
Debut Game
- Ape Out
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Katana Zero
- Knights and Bikes
- Manifold Garden
Game Design
- Baba Is You
- Control
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Wattam
Technical Achievement
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Metro Exodus
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Narrative
- Control
- Disco Elysium
- Life Is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)
- Outer Wilds
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- The Outer Worlds
Music
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
- Wattam
Audio Achievement
- Ape Out
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Untitled Goose Game
Artistic Achievement
- Concrete Genie
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Knights and Bikes
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
Animation
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
EE Mobile Game of the Year (osallistu äänestykseen täällä)
- Assemble With Care
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Dead Man's Phone
- Pokémon Go
- Tangle Tower
- What The Golf?