2020 BAFTA Game Awards -ehdokkaat julkistettiin – Control jälleen mukana kärkikahinoissa

Tämän vuoden BAFTA-palkintojen (British Academy Games Awards) ehdokaslista on julkistettu tänään – ja onhan se taas kotimaisittain komeaa katseltavaa.

Remedyn Control jatkaa menestyksen tiellä, kahmien itselleen peräti 11 ehdokkuutta. Suomalaisittain on erityisen mukava huomata, että Martti Suosalon mainiosti tulkitsema Ahti-talonmies on kelpuutettu ehdolle parhaan sivuosan roolista. Samaisen määrän onnistui nappaamaan Kojima Productionsin Death Stranding.

Jokseenkin kaukana perässä seuraavat Disco Elysium seitsemällä sekä Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Life is Strange 2 ja Outer Wilds viidellä ehdokkuudella. Huomattavaa on myöskin kotimaisen Baba Is You -indiepelin kaksi ehdokkuutta.

Täydellinen ehdokaslista näyttää seuraavanlaiselta:

Best Game

Control

Disco Elysium

Luigi's Mansion 3

Outer Wilds

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Untitled Goose Game

Performer in a Leading Role

Laura Bailey - Gears 5

- Gears 5 Courtney Hope - Control

- Control Logan Marshall-Green - Telling Lies

- Telling Lies Gonzalo Martin - Life Is Strange 2

- Life Is Strange 2 Barry Sloane - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Norman Reedus - Death Stranding

Performer in a Supporting Role

Jolene Andersen - Life Is Strange 2

- Life Is Strange 2 Sarah Bartholomew - Life Is Strange 2

- Life Is Strange 2 Troy Baker - Death Stranding

- Death Stranding Lea Seydoux - Death Stranding

- Death Stranding Martti Suosalo - Control

Ayisha Issa - The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

British Game

Dirt Rally 2.0

Heaven's Vault

Knights and Bikes

Observation

Planet Zoo

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Original Property

Baba Is You

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

Multiplayer

Apex Legends

Borderlands 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Luigi's Mansion 3

Tick Tock: A Tale for Two

Tom Clancy's The Division 2

Game Beyond Entertainment

Civilization VI: Gathering Storm

Death Stranding

Kind Words [lo fi chill beats to write to]

Life Is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)

Neo Cab

Ring Fit Adventure

Family

Concrete Genie

Knights and Bikes

Luigi's Mansion 3

Untitled Goose Game

Vacation Simulator

Wattam

Evolving Game

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers

Fortnite

No Man's Sky: Beyond

Path of Exile

Debut Game

Ape Out

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Katana Zero

Knights and Bikes

Manifold Garden

Game Design

Baba Is You

Control

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Wattam

Technical Achievement

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death Stranding

Metro Exodus

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Narrative

Control

Disco Elysium

Life Is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)

Outer Wilds

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Outer Worlds

Music

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

Wattam

Audio Achievement

Ape Out

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death Stranding

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Untitled Goose Game

Artistic Achievement

Concrete Genie

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Knights and Bikes

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Animation

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death Stranding

Luigi's Mansion 3

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

EE Mobile Game of the Year (osallistu äänestykseen täällä)