Activision heilutti bannivasaraa 27 000 Call of Duty -tilille viikonloppuna

Activision says over 27,000 accounts were banned in Call of Duty, across Warzone and MW3, over the weekend.

Statement from Team RICOCHET:

"#TeamRICOCHET identified and banned over 27,000 accounts over the weekend through a series of upgraded detection systems. The team is… pic.twitter.com/PPMXbsuEH7

— CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) April 8, 2024