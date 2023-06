Hideo Kojima haluaa matkata avaruuteen tekemään peliä, jota voi pelata kaukana maapallolta

At the NYC premiere for the Hideo Kojima documentary Connecting Worlds, Kojima is asked by Geoff Keighley what he wants to do in the future:

“I want to go to outer space. I want to go to outer space and create a game you can play In space…So please someone send me up to space.” pic.twitter.com/lbFd5VsNM6

