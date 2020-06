Koolla on väliä, todistaa Desperados III:n uusi traileri

Size DOES matter! Check out this special Desperados III trailer, staged in miniature landscapes, all 3D printed and handcrafted, and shot on a single desk.

a film by Clemens Wirth (https://t.co/KCVz6IxRZl)#Desperados #THQNordic @MimimiProd pic.twitter.com/SWSpcopbof

— THQ Nordic (@THQNordic) June 5, 2020