Minecraft Dungeons murskaa alustojen asettamat raja-aidat – ristiinpelaaminen saapuu vielä loppuvuodesta

Unite. Fight. Survive… Together!

Cross-play is coming to @dungeonsgame in November, next month! Gather all your heroic friends and prepare to play together on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows and Xbox One!

↣ https://t.co/CPC2Hy82Fe ↢ pic.twitter.com/4y6GojQyOC

— Minecraft (@Minecraft) October 3, 2020