Pokémon Go: Mega Battle Challenge pyörähti käyntiin – erityistehtäviä ja erikoispalkintoja

Serebii Update: The Mega Battle Challenge event is starting to run in Pokémon GO in Asia Pacific Regions. Runs from 08:00 local time until 22:00 local time on September 17th.

We're compiling details, including details on the new Timed Research

— Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) September 10, 2020