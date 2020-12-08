Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remaken tiimalasi valui tyhjiin – uusi julkaisupäivä ajastettiin maaliskuulle

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake julkaistaan tammikuun sijaan maaliskuussa, kertoo Ubisoft.

Parin kuukauden viivästyksestä kerrottiin alkujaan Tšekki-Ubisoftin Facebook-sivustolla, mutta ilmoitus poistettiin sittemmin vähin äänin. Gematsu kuitenkin ehti auliisti napata kehitystiimin terveiset talteen, vaikkakaan sen kummemmin viivästystä ei lähdettykään selittelemään. Tiedote on luettavissa uutisen lopusta.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake julkaistaisiin uuden tiedon valossa PC:lle, Xbox Onelle sekä PlayStation 4:lle maaliskuun 18. päivä.

"Hello, Prince of Persia fans!

During our Ubisoft Forward digital conference, we proudly announced the return of the Prince with Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake.

We are excited to put this game in your hands, as we retell the story of the Prince and Farah in a reimagined 11th century Persia. However, 2020 has been a year like no other. Today we wanted to let you know that we are taking additional time to work on the game. With that, the release date for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has been moved to March 18, 2021. We believe this is the right call to ensure we will deliver a game you will enjoy.

Thank you for your patience and continued support for Prince of Persia and we hope you stay safe and healthy this holiday season.

—The Development Team"