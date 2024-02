Suikodenin luoja Yoshitaka Murayama menehtyi juuri uuden pelinsä julkaisun kynnyksellä

It’s with a heavy heart & deep sadness we must inform you that Yoshitaka Murayama, the scenario writer for Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes and head of Rabbit & Bear Studios, passed away on February 6th.

Read the statement from Rabbit & Bear Studios: https://t.co/RZcglRrPC5 pic.twitter.com/6gFeHJv5hQ

— 【公式】Eiyuden Chronicle (百英雄伝) (@eiyuden) February 14, 2024