Uusi "Pokemon-klooni" Palworld kerää hulppeita myyntilukuja saavuttuaan early accessiin perjantaina – yli neljä miljoonaa myytyä kopiota rikki sunnuntai-iltaan mennessä

#Palworld has the highest concurrent player count of any paid game in the history of Steam!

We can't believe it!

Thank you SO much to everyone. We really can not thank you enough.

The team is hard at work making Palworld even better as we speak! #Pocketpair pic.twitter.com/tYHfHWLqM9

— Palworld (@Palworld_EN) January 21, 2024