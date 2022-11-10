Extra- ja Premium-jäsenten PS Plus -valikoima laajenee marraskuussa muun muassa Kingdom Hearts -peleillä, Tom Clancy -räiskinnöillä ja sillä iki-ihanalla Skyrimillä

Sony tuo PlayStation Plus -palvelun Extra- ja Premium-jäsenille reilusti pelattavaa marraskuun 15. päivä.

Square Enixin ja Disneyn maailmoja yhdistelevä Kingdom Hearts -sarja rynnistää palveluun peräti neljän nimikkeen voimin. Tom Clancykin on vahvasti tapetilla Rainbow Six Siegen, The Division 2:n ja Ghost Recon Breakpointin ansiosta. Jos joku ei ole syystä tai toisesta vielä pelannut The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrimiä, olisi moinenkin klassikko tarjolla. Lisätietoja PlayStation Blog -sivustolta, täältä.

Alla vielä listattuna pelit alustoineen ja mahdollisine arvostelulinkkeineen.

Game Catalog | Extra- ja Premium-jäsenet:

Classics | Premium-jäsenet: