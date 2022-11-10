Extra- ja Premium-jäsenten PS Plus -valikoima laajenee marraskuussa muun muassa Kingdom Hearts -peleillä, Tom Clancy -räiskinnöillä ja sillä iki-ihanalla Skyrimillä

Sony tuo PlayStation Plus -palvelun Extra- ja Premium-jäsenille reilusti pelattavaa marraskuun 15. päivä.
Square Enixin ja Disneyn maailmoja yhdistelevä Kingdom Hearts -sarja rynnistää palveluun peräti neljän nimikkeen voimin. Tom Clancykin on vahvasti tapetilla Rainbow Six Siegen, The Division 2:n ja Ghost Recon Breakpointin ansiosta. Jos joku ei ole syystä tai toisesta vielä pelannut The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrimiä, olisi moinenkin klassikko tarjolla. Lisätietoja PlayStation Blog -sivustolta, täältä.
Alla vielä listattuna pelit alustoineen ja mahdollisine arvostelulinkkeineen.
Game Catalog | Extra- ja Premium-jäsenet:
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition | PS4, PS5
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege | PS4, PS5
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX | PS4
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue | PS4
- Kingdom Hearts III | PS4
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory | PS4
- Oddworld: Soulstorm – Enhanced Edition | PS4, PS5
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 | PS4
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint | PS4
- Chorus | PS4, PS5
- What Remains of Edith Finch | PS4
- The Gardens Between | PS4, PS5
Classics | Premium-jäsenet:
- Ratchet & Clank | PS3
- Ratchet & Clank 2: Going Commando | PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal | PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked | PS3
- Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction | PS3