Extra- ja Premium-jäsenten PS Plus -valikoima laajenee marraskuussa muun muassa Kingdom Hearts -peleillä, Tom Clancy -räiskinnöillä ja sillä iki-ihanalla Skyrimillä

Lähettänyt To 10.11.2022 - 09:50 käyttäjä Jaakko Herranen

Sony tuo PlayStation Plus -palvelun Extra- ja Premium-jäsenille reilusti pelattavaa marraskuun 15. päivä.

Square Enixin ja Disneyn maailmoja yhdistelevä Kingdom Hearts -sarja rynnistää palveluun peräti neljän nimikkeen voimin. Tom Clancykin on vahvasti tapetilla Rainbow Six Siegen, The Division 2:n ja Ghost Recon Breakpointin ansiosta. Jos joku ei ole syystä tai toisesta vielä pelannut The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrimiä, olisi moinenkin klassikko tarjolla. Lisätietoja PlayStation Blog -sivustolta, täältä.

Alla vielä listattuna pelit alustoineen ja mahdollisine arvostelulinkkeineen.

Game Catalog | Extra- ja Premium-jäsenet:

Classics | Premium-jäsenet:

  • Ratchet & Clank | PS3
  • Ratchet & Clank 2: Going Commando | PS3
  • Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal | PS3
  • Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked | PS3
  • Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction | PS3

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog lineup for November: Skyrim, Rainbow Six Siege, Kingdom Hearts III and more 

Pelit: 
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 ReMIX
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
Kingdom Hearts III
Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory
Oddworld: Soulstorm
Tom Clancy's The Division 2
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint
Chorus
What Remains of Edith Finch
The Gardens Between
Ratchet & Clank
Ratchet & Clank 2: Going Commando
Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal
Ratchet: Deadlocked
Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction
Alustat: 
PS5
PS4
Lähde: 
PlayStation Blog

