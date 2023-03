Far Cry 5 juhlii viisivuotista taivaltaan – luvassa uuden sukupolven päivitys sekä ilmainen testiviikonloppu

You've been waiting long enough… Welcome to Hope County!

Experience Far Cry 5 in native 60 FPS - available for PS5 & Xbox Series consoles … NOW!#FarCry5 will also have a FREE WEEKEND from March 23-27 on all consoles & PC.

Enjoy!#FarCry5Anniversary

— Far Cry 5 (@FarCrygame) March 16, 2023