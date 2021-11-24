Golden Joystick -palkinnot jaettiin – ekstrakategorioina kaikkien aikojen paras laite ja peli

Vuoden 2021 Golden Joystick -palkinnot ovat löytäneet ottajansa tiistaina.
Tarjolla on ollut jo tutuksi tulleita kategorioita pelien saralta. Näiden perinteisten palkintojen lisäksi jaettiin peliteollisuuden 50 vuoden rajapyykkiä kunnioittavat "Ultimate Hardware of All Time"- ja "Ultimate Game of All Time" -pystit. Kaikkien aikojen parhaaksi laiteraudaksi valikoitui PC, vanhan kunnon Dark Soulsin viedessä sen legendaarisimman pelin palkinnon.
Kotimaisittain merkittävä saavutus puolestaan on Returnal-studio Housemarquen nappaama läpimurtopalkinto "Breakthrough Award".
Alla vielä kaikki voittajat arvostelulinkkeineen:
- Best Storytelling - Life is Strange: True Colors
- Best Multiplayer Game - It Takes Two
- Best Audio - Resident Evil Village
- Best Visual Design - Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
- Best Game Expansion - Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island Expansion
- Mobile Game of the Year - League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Best Gaming Hardware - PlayStation 5
- Best Indie Game - Death's Door
- Studio of the Year - Capcom
- Best Performer - Maggie Robertson (Lady Dimitrescu)
- Breakthrough Award - Housemarque
- Best Game Community - Final Fantasy 14
- Still Playing Award - Final Fantasy 14
- PC Game of the Year - Hitman III
- Nintendo Game of the Year - Metroid Dread
- Xbox Game of the Year - Psychonauts 2
- PlayStation Game of the Year - Resident Evil Village
- Most Wanted Game - Elden Ring
- Critics Choice Award - Deathloop
- Ultimate Game of the Year - Resident Evil Village
- Ultimate Hardware of All Time - PC
- Ultimate Game of All Time - Dark Souls