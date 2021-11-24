Golden Joystick -palkinnot jaettiin – ekstrakategorioina kaikkien aikojen paras laite ja peli

Vuoden 2021 Golden Joystick -palkinnot ovat löytäneet ottajansa tiistaina.

Tarjolla on ollut jo tutuksi tulleita kategorioita pelien saralta. Näiden perinteisten palkintojen lisäksi jaettiin peliteollisuuden 50 vuoden rajapyykkiä kunnioittavat "Ultimate Hardware of All Time"- ja "Ultimate Game of All Time" -pystit. Kaikkien aikojen parhaaksi laiteraudaksi valikoitui PC, vanhan kunnon Dark Soulsin viedessä sen legendaarisimman pelin palkinnon.

Kotimaisittain merkittävä saavutus puolestaan on Returnal-studio Housemarquen nappaama läpimurtopalkinto "Breakthrough Award".

Alla vielä kaikki voittajat arvostelulinkkeineen: