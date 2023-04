Ilmainen Cult of the Lamb -jättipäivitys toi jälkipelin, valokuvatilan ja uudistettuja vihulaisia

TODAY IS THE DAY! 🎊

This Free Major Content Update is HUGE.

Relics of the Old Faith is out NOW! 🔮

🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Join the Cult at our lowest price EVER 35% off! pic.twitter.com/HgZqWlAZrR

— Cult of the Lamb 🐑 👑 (@cultofthelamb) April 24, 2023