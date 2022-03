Mario Kart 8 Deluxen ensimmäinen ratapaketti saapuu perjantaina – ennakkolataus jo mahdollista

If you’re a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack member, you can already download the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass at no additional cost now and be ready to play at launch this Friday!

Download now: https://t.co/0TTXv9Fw91 pic.twitter.com/t1GcfQ0uHi

— Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) March 15, 2022