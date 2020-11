Pokémon Swordissa ja Shieldissä on jaossa ilmaisia Pikachuja – Ashin lippistä pitävät vekkulit tarjolla rajoitetun ajan

Go beyond the Galar region with a Pikachu wearing Ash’s cap from #PokemonJourneys!

Bring this Pikachu along on your #PokemonSwordShield journey with this password: K1NP1KA1855

Details and previous passwords can be found here: https://t.co/7Z53CKFSPL pic.twitter.com/1uT50X78m9

— Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) October 30, 2020