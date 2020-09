A brand-new Kirby game is available NOW! Choose from a cast of Kirby’s most iconic copy abilities and duke it out to be the last Kirby standing in #KirbyFighters2!

Download now: https://t.co/4EeCbC1m2b pic.twitter.com/5NrX452WvJ

— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 24, 2020