Baldur's Gate 3:n fyysinen versio lohkaisee Xboxilla hulppeat neljä pelilevyä

The Xbox retail version of Baldur’s Gate 3 will indeed have 4 discs, since we’re 500mb over the limit for 3. Only option would have been to cut some content out but that didn’t make sense, so confirming 4. Updating here: https://t.co/xUoKLALyqr https://t.co/A2QQ3lI7y9

— Very AFK (@Cromwelp) March 4, 2024