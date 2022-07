Kehuttu retromäiskintä Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge ylsi miljoonamyynteihin alle kuukaudessa

.@TMNT #ShreddersRevenge sold over 1 million copies around the world and we can't thank you enough for your everlasting support 🫶

Working on TMNT was the challenge of a lifetime and everything became possible thanks to @Nickelodeon and the incredible work of @TributeGames! pic.twitter.com/VMed9Acv7k

