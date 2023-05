Tuhat ensimmäistä Diablo IV:n hardcore-tason 100 saavuttanutta ikuistetaan patsaaseen

Think you can cheat death?

Reach level 100 on hardcore mode and tweet #Diablo4Hardcore with proof to have your username immortalized on a statue of Lilith.

Offer limited to first 1000, restrictions apply: https://t.co/TLWxZwG0aQ

Get started June 1st. pic.twitter.com/pvVLZNPgx8

— Diablo (@Diablo) May 26, 2023