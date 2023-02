We’re giving you a first look at two new characters from the upcoming, all-new Pokémon animated series!

Introducing Friede and his partner Pokémon, Captain Pikachu, who accompany our protagonists during their adventures!

⚡ Stay tuned, Trainers—more info will be coming soon! pic.twitter.com/bdhGUGEzdB

— Pokémon UK (@PokemonNewsUK) February 24, 2023