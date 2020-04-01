Humble Bundlen valtavan pelipaketin koko tuotto suunnataan Covid-19-kriisin torjuntaan

Humble Bundle tarjoaa upean Conquer Covid-19 -pelipaketin sisällön lisäksi täyden tukensa koronaviruspandemian torjuntaan.
28 euron hintainen pelipaketti sisältää lähes tuhannen euron arvosta pelejä, sarjakuvia, e-kirjoja sekä musiikkiohjelmiston. Paketin tuotto menee kokonaisuudessaan organisaatioille, jotka taistelevat etulinjassa koronaviruksen torjunnassa. Voit myös lisätä loppusummaan haluamasi euromäärän, joka ohjataan samaan hyväntekeväisyyskohteeseen. Tarkoituksena on tukea esimerkiksi suojavarusteiden toimittamista terveydenhuollon työntekijöille, sekä sairaalahoidon tarjoamista tartunnan saaneille potilaille.
Humble Bundlen pelit ja ohjelmistot ovat tunnetusti DRM-vapaita tai Steam-avaimia.
Humble Conquer Covid-19 Bundle sisältää:
- Into the Breach
- Hollow Knight
- Undertale
- Tilt Brush
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Wizard of Legend
- The Witness
- Superhot
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- Killing Floor 2
- Fahrenheit: Indio Prophecy Remastered
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Darksiders II Deathnitive Edition
- Sniper Elite 3
- This is the Police
- The Jackbox Party Pack
- Stick Fight: The Game
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Party Hard
- Worms Revolution
- Europa Universalis IV
- Tropico 4
- GNOG
- Broken Age
- Brutal Legend
- Psychonauts
- Double Fine Adventure
- Pac-Man Championship Edition 2
- VVVV
- Hackne
- Magicka
- A Mortician’s Tale
- A Good Snowman is Hard to Build
- Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadville
- Agents of Mayhem
- Ducati: 90th Anniversary
- Speedbrawl
- Hiveswap Act 1
- Alien Spidy
- Stealth Inc 2: A game of Clones
- Lost Winds
- Zombotron
- The Art of Captivating Conversation How to Be Confident, Charismatic, and Likable in Any Situation
- Journeys Through Time and Space
- Crosswords of Wisdom Vol. 1
- Crosswords of Wisdom Vol. 2
- Coping Skills
- Moodelevator (sisältää äänikirjan)
- Prisoners of our Thoughts (sisältää äänikirjan)
- Starfinder: Pact Worlds Campaign Setting
- Automate the Boring Stuff with Python
- Animal Kind
- Mindfulness for Kids
- Locke & Key Vol. 1: Welcome To Lovecraft
- Fair Tail: Happy’s Adventure Vol. 1
- Army of Darkness One-Shot Humble Bundle Exclusive
- Saga Vol. 1
- Spawn Origins Vol. 1
- Undiscovered Country #1
- The Boys Vol. 1: The Name of the Game
- Lumberjanes: The Infernal Compass
- Criminal Vol. 1
- Nowhere Men Vol. 1
- Red Sonja: Petitioning the Queen
- Oblivion Song Vol. 1
- Music Maker EDM Edition
Tutustu Humble Conquer Covid-19 Bundleen tarkemmin, ja tue pandemian vastaista työtä täällä.