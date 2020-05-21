Nordic Game 2020 -tapahtuma pidetään verkossa – palkintogaalan ehdokkaat julkistettiin

Nordic Game -tapahtuma pidetään tänä vuonna koronatilanteen vuoksi kokonaan verkossa.

Toukokuun 27.-29. päivä pidettävän Nordic Game -tapahtuman aikana verkossa nähdään monenlaista tapahtumaa pelinkehittäjien puheista Nordic Game Awards 2020 -palkintogaalaan saakka. Ääneen päästetään muun muassa Baba Is You -pelillään mainetta haalinut Arvi Teikari ja What the Golf? -pelillä naurattava Tim Garbos. Lisätietoja voi haeskella tapahtuman sivuilta, täältä.

Mitä palkintogaalaan tulee, ovat suomalaisstudiot jälleen hyvin vahvasti tapetilla. Ehdokaslistalta voi bongailla aiemmin mainitun Baba Is Youn ohella Remedyn Controlin sekä debyyttiehdokkuuden napannut Barotrauman.

Täydellinen lista näyttää seuraavalta:

Nordic Game of the Year:

Baba is You – Hempuli Oy (FI)

Control – Remedy Entertainment (FI)

LEGO Builder´s Journey – Light Brick Studios (DK)

Mosaic – Krillbite Studio (NO)

Sayonara Wild Hearts – Simogo (SE)

Nordic Game of the Year – Small Screen:

LEGO Builder´s Journey – Light Brick Studios (DK)

Mosaic – Krillbite Studio (NO)

Sayonara Wild Hearts – Simogo (SE)

Tick Tock: A Tale for Two – Other Tales Interactive (DK)

What the Golf? – Triband (DK)

Best Art:

Control – Remedy Entertainment (FI)

Draugen – Red Thread Games (NO)

LEGO Builder´s Journey – Light Brick Studios (DK)

Little Misfortune – Killmonday Games (SE)

Sayonara Wild Hearts – Simogo (SE)

Best Game Design:

Baba is You – Hempuli Oy (FI)

Control – Remedy Entertainment (FI)

Degrees of Separation – Moondrop (NO)

Sayonara Wild Hearts – Simogo (SE)

What the Golf? – Triband (DK)

Best Technology:

Control – Remedy Entertainment (FI)

Deep Rock Galactic – Ghost Ship Games (DK)

Minecraft Earth – Mojang (SE)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Ubisoft Massive (SE)

Trailmakers – Flashbulb (DK)

Best Audio:

Control – Remedy Entertainment (FI)

Moons of Madness – Rock Pocket Games (NO)

Mutazione – Die Gute Fabrik (DK)

Rain of Reflections: Chapter I – Lionbite (SE)

Sayonara Wild Hearts – Simogo (SE)

Best Fun for Everyone:

Baba is You – Hempuli Oy (FI)

LEGO Builder´s Journey – Light Brick Studios (DK)

Minecraft Earth – Mojang (SE)

The Stretchers – Tarsier Studio (SE)

What the Golf? – Triband (DK)

Best Debut:

Barotrauma – FakeFish, Undertow Games (FI)

Burning Daylight – Burning Daylight Team (DK)

Druidstone: The Secret of the Menhir Forest – Ctrl Alt Ninja Ltd. (FI)

My Friend Pedro – Deadtoast (SE)

Tick Tock: A Tale for Two – Other Tales Interactive (DK)

Best VR/XR:

Budget Cuts 2: Mission Insolvency – Neat Corporation (SE)

Curious Tales of the Stolen Pets – Fast Travel Games (SE)

Ghost Giant – Zoink Games (SE)

Glyph – Bolverk Games (DK)

Waltz of the Wizard: Extended Edition – Aldin Dynamics (IS)