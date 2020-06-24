PlayStation Storessa polkaistiin käyntiin vuoden puolivälin tarjoukset – valokeilassa isoja pelejä sekä jopa 80 prosentin alennuksia

Lähettänyt Ke 24.06.2020 - 14:35 käyttäjä Petri Kataja

Aiempaa halvemmat pelit ovat jälleen valokeilassa PlayStation Storessa. Tällä kertaa hintahulinat ottavat teemakseen vuoden puolivälin. Pelit irtoavat parhaimmillaan jopa 80 prosenttia pienemmällä rahamäärällä.

Ohessa muutamat poiminnat valikoimasta:

Tarkemmat hinnat sekä tarjonnan voi vilaista PlayStation Storesta tahi psprices.com-sivustolta.

Hintahulinat ovat käynnissä aina 9.7. asti.

