PlayStation Storessa polkaistiin käyntiin vuoden puolivälin tarjoukset – valokeilassa isoja pelejä sekä jopa 80 prosentin alennuksia

Aiempaa halvemmat pelit ovat jälleen valokeilassa PlayStation Storessa. Tällä kertaa hintahulinat ottavat teemakseen vuoden puolivälin. Pelit irtoavat parhaimmillaan jopa 80 prosenttia pienemmällä rahamäärällä.
Ohessa muutamat poiminnat valikoimasta:
- Battlefield V Year 2 Edition
- Dead Cells
- Dishonored 2
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Online Edition
- Hitman - Game of the Year Edition
- MotoGP 20
- NHL 20 Deluxe Edition sekä Ultimate Edition
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition
- Tekken 7 - Rematch Edition
- The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
- Yakuza 3 Remaster
- Yakuza 4 Remaster
- Yakuza 5 Remaster
Tarkemmat hinnat sekä tarjonnan voi vilaista PlayStation Storesta tahi psprices.com-sivustolta.
Hintahulinat ovat käynnissä aina 9.7. asti.