Remedyn Sam Lake ehdolla parhaasta sivuosasta BAFTA Games Awardseissa – Alan Wake 2 keräsi muitakin ehdokkuuksia kahmalokaupalla

Congrats to our fellow nominees and thank you for your support for giving Alan Wake 2 eight #BAFTAGamesAwards nominations!

🖊️ Narrative

🔧 Technical

🏃 Animation

🎨 Artistic Achievement

🔊 Audio Achievement

🎶 Music

🎭 Performer in a Supporting Role: @SamLakeRMD

— Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) March 7, 2024