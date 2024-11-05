Sony julkisti listan PlayStation 5 Pro -tehokonsolin mahtirautaa hyödyntävistä peleistä

Sony on julkistanut listan peleistä, jotka ehostuvat niitä PlayStation 5 Pro -tehokonsolilla tahkotessa.
PlayStation Pro 5 hyödyntää perusmallia tehokkaampaa rautaansa muun muassa siinä, että tällä laitesukupolvella tutuksi tulleiden grafiikka- ja ruudunpäivitysmoodien erot pyritään jatkossa hämärtämään. Säteenseuranta ja tekoälypohjainen kuvanskaalaus saavat pelit näyttämään myös entistäkin hienommilta ainakin hypepuheiden ja mainosvideoiden perusteella.
Reilut 800 euroa kustantava PlayStation 5 Pro julkaistaan marraskuun 7. päivä. Lisätietoja PlayStation Blog -sivustolta, täältä.
Alla lista kaikista nimikkeistä, jotka hyötyvät heti alkuun PlayStation 5 Pro -konsolin ekstratehoista. Hyperlinkin takana aina tietysti ehdottomasti lukemisen arvoinen KonsoliFIN-arvostelu.
- Alan Wake 2
- Albatroz
- Apex Legends
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- EA Sports College Football 25
- Dead Island 2
- Demon’s Souls
- Diablo IV
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Dying Light 2 Reloaded Edition
- EA Sports FC 25
- Enlisted
- F1 24
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Fortnite
- God of War Ragnarök
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
- Kayak VR: Mirage
- Lies of P
- Lords of the Fallen (2023)
- Madden NFL 25
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- NBA 2K25
- No Man’s Sky
- Palworld
- Paladin’s Passage
- Planet Coaster 2
- Professional Spirits Baseball 2024-2025
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil Village
- Rise of the Ronin
- Rogue Flight
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Stellar Blade
- Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown
- The Callisto Protocol
- The Crew Motorfest
- The Finals
- The First Descendant
- The Last of Us Part I
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered
- Until Dawn
- War Thunder
- Warframe
- World of Warships: Legends