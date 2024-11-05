Tämä on mainospaikka. Maksamme sivuston palvelinkulut mainoksilla. Ethän blokkaa, kiitos!

Sony julkisti listan PlayStation 5 Pro -tehokonsolin mahtirautaa hyödyntävistä peleistä
Lähettänyt Ti 05.11.2024 - 10:31 käyttäjä Jaakko Herranen

Sony on julkistanut listan peleistä, jotka ehostuvat niitä PlayStation 5 Pro -tehokonsolilla tahkotessa.

PlayStation Pro 5 hyödyntää perusmallia tehokkaampaa rautaansa muun muassa siinä, että tällä laitesukupolvella tutuksi tulleiden grafiikka- ja ruudunpäivitysmoodien erot pyritään jatkossa hämärtämään. Säteenseuranta ja tekoälypohjainen kuvanskaalaus saavat pelit näyttämään myös entistäkin hienommilta ainakin hypepuheiden ja mainosvideoiden perusteella.

Reilut 800 euroa kustantava PlayStation 5 Pro julkaistaan marraskuun 7. päivä. Lisätietoja PlayStation Blog -sivustolta, täältä.

Alla lista kaikista nimikkeistä, jotka hyötyvät heti alkuun PlayStation 5 Pro -konsolin ekstratehoista. Hyperlinkin takana aina tietysti ehdottomasti lukemisen arvoinen KonsoliFIN-arvostelu.

Alustat: PS5 
PS5
Lähde: 
PlayStation Blog

