PlayStation Storessa polkaistiin käyntiin suuret alennusmyynnit – hintoja höylätty pienemmäksi jopa 800 myyntiartikkelista

PlayStation Storessa on polkaistu pystyyn alennusmyynnit, joissa on tarjolla yli 800 myyntiartikkelia aiempaa halvemmalla hinnalla. PlayStation Indies -nimiset myynnit keskittyvät nimensä mukaisesti indiepeleihin.

Tarjolla on muun muassa aimo määrä kotimaisen Frozenbyten työstämiä Trine-seikkailuja sekä paljon muuta. Viikon tarjouksena Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time irtoaa hintaan 52,46 euroa.

Ohessa muutamia poimintoja tarjonnasta.

Tarkemmat hinnat sekä tarjonnan voi vilaista PlayStation Storesta tahi psprices.com-sivustolta.

Alennuskampanja jatkuu 21.11. asti.