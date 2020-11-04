PlayStation Storessa polkaistiin käyntiin suuret alennusmyynnit – hintoja höylätty pienemmäksi jopa 800 myyntiartikkelista

PlayStation Storessa on polkaistu pystyyn alennusmyynnit, joissa on tarjolla yli 800 myyntiartikkelia aiempaa halvemmalla hinnalla. PlayStation Indies -nimiset myynnit keskittyvät nimensä mukaisesti indiepeleihin.
Tarjolla on muun muassa aimo määrä kotimaisen Frozenbyten työstämiä Trine-seikkailuja sekä paljon muuta. Viikon tarjouksena Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time irtoaa hintaan 52,46 euroa.
Ohessa muutamia poimintoja tarjonnasta.
- Blasphemous (12,47 €)
- Celeste (7,98 €)
- Coffee Talk (8,37 €)
- Dead Cells (14,97 €) The Bad Seed Bundle (18,05 €)
- Desperados III (38,96 €)
- Far: Lone Sails (7,47 €)
- Felix The Reaper (2,49 €)
- Guacamelee! 2 (4,58 €) Complete Edition (5,50 €)
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (15,36 €)
- Hidden Through Time (4,77 €)
- Overcooked! 2 (14,97 €)
- Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2 (17,47 €)
- Owlboy (8,78 €)
- Parappa The Rapper Remastered (7,02 €)
- Resogun (4,92 €)
- Return of the Obra Dinn (14,37 €)
- Sniper Elite 3 (4,79 €)
- Steamworld Dig (2,23 €)
- Steamworld Dig 2 (7,98 €)
- Steamworld Heist (3,73 €)
- The Last Campfire (11,96 €)
- The Long Dark (8,48 €)
- The Messenger (9,97 €)
- Thimbleweed Park (7,98 €)
- Trine: Ultimate Collection (14,98 €)
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince (7,48 €)
- Windbound (22,46 €)
Tarkemmat hinnat sekä tarjonnan voi vilaista PlayStation Storesta tahi psprices.com-sivustolta.
Alennuskampanja jatkuu 21.11. asti.