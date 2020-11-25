Golden Joystick 2020 -palkinnot jaettiin viime yönä – The Last of Us Part II rohmusi peräti kuusi pystiä

Vuotuiset The Golden Joystick 2020 -palkinnot on jaettu viime yönä.

Suurimmaksi voittajaksi selvisi peräti kuusi pystiä napannut, monenlaisissa kohuissa mukana ollut The Last of Us Part II. Myös Hades ja Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout onnistuivat haalimaan kaksi palkintoa kumpainenkin.

Täydellinen voittajalista arvostelulinkkeineen näyttää seuraavanlaiselta:

Best Storytelling - The Last of Us Part II

Best Multiplayer Game - Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Best Visual Design - The Last of Us Part II

Best Game Expansion - No Man's Sky: Origins

Mobile Game of the Year - Lego Builder's Journey

Best Audio - The Last of Us Part II

Best Indie Game - Hades

Still Playing - Minecraft

Studio of the Year - Naughty Dog

Esports Game of the Year - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Best New Streamer / Broadcaster - iamBrandon

Best Family Game - Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Best Gaming Community - Minecraft

Best Performer - Sandra Saad (Kamala Khan)

(Kamala Khan) Breakthrough Award - Innersloth (Among Us)

Outstanding Contribution - The Gaming Industry

PC Game of the Year - Death Stranding

Best Gaming Hardware - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

PlayStation Game of the Year - The Last of Us Part II

Xbox Game of the Year - Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Nintendo Game of the Year - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Most Wanted Game - God of War: Ragnarok

Critic's Choice - Hades

Ultimate Game of the Year - The Last of Us Part II

