Golden Joystick 2020 -palkinnot jaettiin viime yönä – The Last of Us Part II rohmusi peräti kuusi pystiä

Lähettänyt Ke 25.11.2020 - 08:31 käyttäjä Jaakko Herranen

Vuotuiset The Golden Joystick 2020 -palkinnot on jaettu viime yönä.

Suurimmaksi voittajaksi selvisi peräti kuusi pystiä napannut, monenlaisissa kohuissa mukana ollut The Last of Us Part II. Myös Hades ja Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout onnistuivat haalimaan kaksi palkintoa kumpainenkin.

Täydellinen voittajalista arvostelulinkkeineen näyttää seuraavanlaiselta:

  • Best Storytelling - The Last of Us Part II
  • Best Multiplayer Game - Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Best Visual Design - The Last of Us Part II
  • Best Game Expansion - No Man's Sky: Origins
  • Mobile Game of the Year - Lego Builder's Journey
  • Best Audio - The Last of Us Part II
  • Best Indie Game - Hades
  • Still Playing - Minecraft
  • Studio of the Year - Naughty Dog
  • Esports Game of the Year - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Best New Streamer / Broadcaster - iamBrandon
  • Best Family Game - Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Best Gaming Community - Minecraft
  • Best Performer - Sandra Saad (Kamala Khan)
  • Breakthrough Award - Innersloth (Among Us)
  • Outstanding Contribution - The Gaming Industry
  • PC Game of the Year - Death Stranding
  • Best Gaming Hardware - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
  • PlayStation Game of the Year - The Last of Us Part II
  • Xbox Game of the Year - Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Nintendo Game of the Year - Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Most Wanted Game - God of War: Ragnarok
  • Critic's Choice - Hades
  • Ultimate Game of the Year - The Last of Us Part II

Lisää aiheesta:

Kirjaudu kommentoidaksesi

Pelit: 
The Last of Us Part II
Hades
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Lähde: 
Gamesradar

Pelikeskustelu

Tähän liittyvää

Lisää sisältöä

KonsoliFIN – Pelaamisen keskipiste

Lista sivulta löytyvistä peleistä

Tietoa sivustosta

Toimitus