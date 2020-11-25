Golden Joystick 2020 -palkinnot jaettiin viime yönä – The Last of Us Part II rohmusi peräti kuusi pystiä

Vuotuiset The Golden Joystick 2020 -palkinnot on jaettu viime yönä.
Suurimmaksi voittajaksi selvisi peräti kuusi pystiä napannut, monenlaisissa kohuissa mukana ollut The Last of Us Part II. Myös Hades ja Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout onnistuivat haalimaan kaksi palkintoa kumpainenkin.
Täydellinen voittajalista arvostelulinkkeineen näyttää seuraavanlaiselta:
- Best Storytelling - The Last of Us Part II
- Best Multiplayer Game - Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Best Visual Design - The Last of Us Part II
- Best Game Expansion - No Man's Sky: Origins
- Mobile Game of the Year - Lego Builder's Journey
- Best Audio - The Last of Us Part II
- Best Indie Game - Hades
- Still Playing - Minecraft
- Studio of the Year - Naughty Dog
- Esports Game of the Year - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Best New Streamer / Broadcaster - iamBrandon
- Best Family Game - Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Best Gaming Community - Minecraft
- Best Performer - Sandra Saad (Kamala Khan)
- Breakthrough Award - Innersloth (Among Us)
- Outstanding Contribution - The Gaming Industry
- PC Game of the Year - Death Stranding
- Best Gaming Hardware - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
- PlayStation Game of the Year - The Last of Us Part II
- Xbox Game of the Year - Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Nintendo Game of the Year - Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Most Wanted Game - God of War: Ragnarok
- Critic's Choice - Hades
- Ultimate Game of the Year - The Last of Us Part II
