Urheilupelit ja vanhat suosikit jylläsivät viime vuoden ladatuimpien PlayStation-pelien listalla

Sony on julkistanut tilastoja PS Storen viime vuoden ladatuimmista nimikkeistä.
TOP-listojen kärkipaikat lankesivat tällä kertaa Euroopassa Electronic Artsin FIFA-sarjalle, vieläpä kahden pelin voimin sekä vanhalla että uudella PlayStation-raudalla. Myös ikisuosikit Grand Theft Auto V ja Minecraft pitivät pintansa edelleen suvereeniin tapaansa. Uutisen lopun listauksissa (huomioi myös arvostelulinkit!) lisäksi vielä ladatuimmat PSVR-nimikkeet ja ilmaispelit.
Tarkempia yksityiskohtia muun muassa Yhdysvaltain ja Kanadan top-peleistä voi kaivella PlayStation Blog -sivustolta, täältä.
PlayStation 5:
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
NBA 2K22
-
-
-
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
- Diablo II: Resurrected
- Deathloop
- Mortal Kombat 11
PlayStation 4:
- FIFA 22
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Minecraft
- FIFA 21
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- The Crew 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- The Forest
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Gran Turismo Sport
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Need for Speed Heat
- NBA 2K21
- Gang Beasts
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- eFootball PES 2021 Season Update
- Among Us
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
PlayStation VR:
- Beat Saber
- Job Simulator
- Superhot VR
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- Swordsman VR
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- Gorn
Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-Ality
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission
Ilmaiset:
- Fortnite
- Rocket League
Call of Duty: Warzone
- eFootball 2022
- Genshin Impact
- Apex Legends
- eFootball PES 2021 Lite
- Brawlhalla
- Destiny 2
- Splitgate