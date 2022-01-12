Urheilupelit ja vanhat suosikit jylläsivät viime vuoden ladatuimpien PlayStation-pelien listalla

Lähettänyt Ke 12.01.2022 - 17:53 käyttäjä Jaakko Herranen

Sony on julkistanut tilastoja PS Storen viime vuoden ladatuimmista nimikkeistä.

TOP-listojen kärkipaikat lankesivat tällä kertaa Euroopassa Electronic Artsin FIFA-sarjalle, vieläpä kahden pelin voimin sekä vanhalla että uudella PlayStation-raudalla. Myös ikisuosikit Grand Theft Auto V ja Minecraft pitivät pintansa edelleen suvereeniin tapaansa. Uutisen lopun listauksissa (huomioi myös arvostelulinkit!) lisäksi vielä ladatuimmat PSVR-nimikkeet ja ilmaispelit.

Tarkempia yksityiskohtia muun muassa Yhdysvaltain ja Kanadan top-peleistä voi kaivella PlayStation Blog -sivustolta, täältä.

PlayStation 5:

  1. FIFA 22

  2. Call of Duty: Vanguard

  3. FIFA 21

  4. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

  5. Battlefield 2042

  6. Among Us

  7. Kena: Bridge of Spirits

  8. Far Cry 6

  9. It Takes Two

  10. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

  11. F1 2021

  12. Resident Evil Village

  13. NBA 2K22

  14. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

  15. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

  16. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

  17. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
  18. Diablo II: Resurrected
  19. Deathloop
  20. Mortal Kombat 11

PlayStation 4:

  1. FIFA 22
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. Minecraft
  4. FIFA 21
  5. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  6. The Crew 2
  7. Red Dead Redemption 2
  8. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
  9. Call of Duty: Vanguard
  10. The Forest
  11. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  12. Gran Turismo Sport
  13. ARK: Survival Evolved
  14. Need for Speed Heat
  15. NBA 2K21
  16. Gang Beasts
  17. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  18. eFootball PES 2021 Season Update
  19. Among Us
  20. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

PlayStation VR:

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Job Simulator
  3. Superhot VR
  4. Creed: Rise to Glory
  5. Swordsman VR
  6. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
  7. Gorn
  8. Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-Ality
  9. Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
  10. Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Ilmaiset:

  1. Fortnite
  2. Rocket League
  3. Call of Duty: Warzone
  4. eFootball 2022
  5. Genshin Impact
  6. Apex Legends
  7. eFootball PES 2021 Lite
  8. Brawlhalla
  9. Destiny 2
  10. Splitgate

